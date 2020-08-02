Gemade, Shawon ‘re political normads without electoral value – PDP

The Benue state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday described Senator Gemade and former Director-General of Ortom’s Campaign Organisation in the 2019 Election, Mr. Terngu Shawon, as nomadic politicians who have lost relevance before the electorates.

Senator Gemade and Shawon last Friday decamped to the All Progressive Congress (APC), along with some of their supporters.

Gemade while speaking at the decamping ceremony had said that his move to APC has sent jitters down the spines of PDP and other political parties in the state.

But reacting in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary Mr Bemgba Iortyom, the PDP said Senator Gemade, had forgotten the fact that his party – the Social Democratic Party (SDP) could not win even a single councilorship seat in all elections since he joined the party in 2019.

According to the PDP, it was unfortunate that while politicians of Senator Gemade’s generation, like Senator David Mark, were retiring and leaving room on the leadership stage for their proteges, the septuagenerian is still embarking on political quests suitable for his children’s generation.

The PDP further said by his known antecedent, the erstwhile Benue North-East Senator’s insatiable appetite for political power has made him more of a disruptive influence wherever he was.

“His current voyage into the APC is most likely ill-fated, as feelers indicate his motive is to wrestle the leadership of the party in Benue from Senator Akume whom he believes lost relevance following the party’s defeat to PDP in 2019.

“Gemade also ought to remember that PDP won the governorship election, 3 senatorial seats out of 3, 7 House of Representatives seats of 11 and 23 Benue State House of Assembly seats out of 30.

“The PDP also has 23 elected council chairmen out of 23 and 276 elected councilors.

“Why would PDP be jittery? Was Gemade a member of PDP when it emerged victorious in all of those elections?

Reacting on Mr. Terngu Shawon’s decamping, the party said his case was even worse, as Shawon, in his capacity as Director-General of the gubernatorial campaign organisation of the sitting governor, failed to deliver a single polling unit in his council ward, and even ran away and could not vote at his polling unit in the 2019 election.

“Such a man need not be taken seriously by anyone.

“PDP, as a solidly grounded political party, will not be distracted by this mere gallivanting of nomadic politicians whose antics are well known to the electorate and won’t be taken seriously, as the party focuses on guiding and supporting the Ortom administration towards delivering on its mandate to the people of Benue State,” the statement added.

