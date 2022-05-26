Gen Bande picks Kebbi PDP guber flag 

General Aminu Bande (rtd) Wednesday emerged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate after beating four of his opponents in a clean contest.

The govrnorship primary held at the Events Center Gwadangwaji area, Birnin Kebbi, was conducted under the supervision of the Chairman Electoral Committee, Mr Peter Orubebe.

General Aminu Bande polled 471 votes out of the 696 votes cast by the delegates drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state.

He was followed by Alhaji Ibrahim Manga, who polled 121 votes; Alhaji Buhari Bala, a former minister and national treasurer of the party, polled 43 votes, followed closely by a former minister of sports, Alhaji Samailah Sambawa who scored 41 votes while Alhaji Haruna Ibrahim got 21 votes.

Announcing the results, Orubebe declared that the exercise was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

