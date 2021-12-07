Gen Gana mourns former COAS, Wushishi

Gen Mohammed Ibrahiim Gana, Danmagayaki Nupe, has mourned the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Muhammad Wushishi, describing his death as shocking.

Gana the demise of the Wushishi is a “colossal loss to Nigeria particularly at such a time when the country was confronting numerous insecurity challenges in different parts of the country and would tap from his experiences”.

While commiserating with the family, Etsu Nupe, friends and associates of the late Gen Wushishi, Danmagayaki described “Lt. Gen. Wushishi as a hero who gave his all to the service of his fatherland.

He said, “Gen Wushishi had an illustrious military career and served the nation with full dedication and would be greatly missed.

“His death has created a great vacuum that will be difficult to fill and his memories will be difficult to forget as well”, Gen Gana added

“On behalf of my family, I send my deepest condolences to Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar,the Nigerian Army, the government and people of Niger State and the family of the departed General,” Gen Gana averred.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for Almighty God to grant his family the formidable fortitude to bear his loss with calm

