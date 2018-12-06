Gen Isah to FG: Deploy reserved corps in fight against insurgency

Former military administrator of Kaduna state, Brig.-Gen Lawal Jaafar Isah (retd) has called on the federal government to introduce reserved corps in the crusade against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east.

Speaking to newsmen at his residence in Kano yesterday, Isah said introducing the corps would be a major stepping stone in the logical fight against insurgents and reducing the loss incurred by the

military authorities in theatres of operations.

He explained that the deployment of personnel serving in the corps would easily humble the fighting spirit of the Boko Haram elements, given the experience and military finesse that would be brought to

bear in the war front.

According to him, the introduction of a reserved corps has been a common trend most especially in the developed nations where the immense experience and combat readiness of retired military officers

was adequately tapped, harnessed and properly utilised for peace purposes, affirming that using the expertise of retired military officers had been a major catalyst for a lasting peace in areas

devastated by war of attrition.

“I really find it most compelling to suggest for the timely introduction of the reserved corps in this country in the face of the gruelling challenges posed to the nation by the continued Boko Haram

onslaught. Engaging the services of the reserved corps to me is not a big deal. It’s just a matter of enlisting the services of personnel that had retired and willing to join those serving in combat

situation.

“When these retired personnel are engaged to serve this purpose, that does not imply that one is reinstated as a personnel to serve in the manner he or she was recruited into the Nigerian Army. The Infantry bears the burden of executing war in dicey military operations; the Navy, Airforce and the Army always supports the Infantry in war situations.

“We have many retired personnel who are still energetic and resilient enough to face such a challenge. To me, they should be given the chance to prove their prowess.

“What is obtained at present is the fact that, our young officers who graduated from various military institutions are just ordered to report to theatres of operation without having the requisite

experience and acumen of fighting on the frontline. It’s advisable that they are deployed to relevant sections of the military like the signals or engineering, to acquire adequate professional knowledge,”

he stressed.

