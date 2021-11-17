Gen Zirkusu: Group consoles military, calls for support

The Unity Advocacy Group has consoles the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria over the death of General Dzarma Zirkusu and four soldiers recently killed by terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Blueprint reports that the late Brig-Gen Zirkusu who was Commander of 28 Task Force Brigade in Borno state, northeast Nigeria and the four soldiers were killed during a raid of insurgents by the military in Askira-Uba local government area of the state.

UAG in a press release on Tuesday signed by the Convener Ifeanyi Aigbedion hailed the deceased for display of exceptional gallantry in the military’s fight against terrorists.

While condoling with the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. LEO Irabor, the service chiefs and family of the deceased personnel, the group said that the numerous sacrifices of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to keep Nigeria united cannot be quantified.

The statement urged personnel of the AFN not to relent in the pursuit of the enemies of the country, while urging Nigerians to support the AFN in their operations to restore peace and stability in the country.

The statement reads in parts: “We are sad that at this very time when positive results is coming out from the war against insurgency, the country has lost this crop of dedicated officer and soldiers.

“We are not ignorant of the fact that the enemies of the country will not give up easily, but we are convinced that they will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our prayers is with our military personnel at this very moment. We are using this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to continue to support our Armed Forces, who have shown dedication for the cause of Nigeria.

“We are convinced that the present leadership of the Armed Forces and the personnel will ultimately win this war for us.

