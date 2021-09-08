Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill: Yiaga Africa wants speedy assent

Yiaga Africa Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speedily assent to Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill when passed by the 9th Assembly ahead of National Assembly resumption .

The Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu spoke on the need for the Bill to be passed into law, at a 2-day ‘Stakeholders and Experts workshop on Women and Girls Rights Legislation’ organised by Yiaga Africa in Abuja.

She also noted that it should be part of the legacy projects the President wants to leave behind following its strategic importance to the lives of Nigerians and not just women and girls alone.

She said the National Assembly is resuming on September, 14th, 2021 adding that one of the considerations of the Senate would be the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill because Nigeria can no longer take the last position within the continent on addressing issues on gender equality and the rights of women and girls.

Also, in a goodwill message by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gender Unit, Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Usman Imam, said there is need for stakeholders to support the proper functioning of the unit in the fight against gender based violence.

He explained that the Gender Unit established carried out investigations on sexual violence and other related gender issues.

He said “We have our observations. No matter how a piece of law is but if not implemented it is not more than a material that is written”.

Also speaking was the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Coordinator, Dr Ene Ede, expressed concern that for 22 years now they have been on this but took 16 years, and it is now six years the VAPP Act was passed and yet states are not able to adopt into law.

In another goodwill message, the Assistant Chief Legal Officer, National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Mariam Kadiri, said the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, in the promotion and protection of human rights of Nigerians including the SDG on domestic and human rights violence has over the years among the SDGs set up special panel of investigation, experts in women and gender based violence, to investigate cases of Sexual and Gender Based Violence, SGBV, make appropriate recommendations to government, and assist survivors or victims of this violence, in assessing remedy and compensations.

In her goodwill message , the Minister of Women Affairs , Dame Pauline K.Tallen lauded the organizers for contributing their quota towards protection of the rights of women and girls and eradication of GBV/ VAWG.

The minister who was represented by the Assistant Director , Ministry of Women Affairs, Ilyasu Omar Zubair said the workshop is timely at a time the country is faced with crisis ranging from insecurity, banditry, Sexual and Gender Base Violence including rape and assault on minors .

Related

No tags for this post.