Gender discrimination deep-rooted, pervasive in religious, cultural norms others – Christian Aid 

The Country Director, Christian Aid International Nigeria, Mr Temitope Fashola has expressed concern that gender discrimination was deep-rooted and pervasive in cultural, religious norms and practices leading to gender inequality in both formal and informal decision-making structures .

Fashola stated this in Abuja at the just concluded Annual Justice Conference with the theme “Transformative Gender Justice as a Paradigm for Sustainable Development ‘’organised by Christian Aid International Nigeria to discuss its global poverty report in Abuja.

He said that gender injustice also manifested itself in the perpetration of violence against women and girls, reduced access to decision making processes ,unequal access to quality education ,increased prevalence of early marriage among others.

According to him , transformative approach was therefore the way because it looked beyond women empowerment and participation to recognising that women and girls were often the most marginalized due to power imbalance.

“This is hinged on our analytical framework of poverty ,reaching the most in need, discriminations and exclusions are at the root of poverty ,power, addressing social and cultural norms that keep the poor marginalized away from structures.

“Lastly ,prophetic voice ,speaking truth to power and building local and collective action for gender justices .’’

Fashola said that Christian Aid therefore, seek to build a more enabling environment for social dialogue, consultation, engagement and accountability at all levels among citizens, CSOs national and local traditional authorities.

Also, the Special Adviser International and Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Mabel Demokun representing the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege said connecting gender equality with sustainable development is important for several reasons because it is a moral and ethical imperative.

He said “There is no doubt that unequal distribution of power and unfair abuses of power between men and women are at the heart of poverty.

“The most pervasive inequalities in the world is that between women and men. Gender justice is, therefore, very important.

“The determinations to achieve a just and sustainable future could not ignore the rights, dignity and capabilities of half the world’s population,” he said .