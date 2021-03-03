Gender equity panacea to peaceful coexistence – Agbogun



Gender equity in every given society has been identified as the only solution to foster peaceful coexistence among communities and their inhabitants.

The executive director, Mercy Corps, a non-governmental organisation in Kogi state, Mrs Eunice Agbogun made the observation at a one day training for Women Peace Council held in Lokoja, Wednesday.



She said the training is targeted at community initiatives toward the promotion of peace down to the rural populace.



Agbogun stated that the training was organised by the United State Agency International Development (USAID) in collaboration with Mercy Corps and said it is part of the sensitisation’s efforts for both government and citizens to adhere strictly on ensuring that gender equity and fairness reign supreme in all activities where both male and female folks will have equal opportunities.



He said: “Gender equity is highly desirable in peace building in any given society. Gender in a general term refers to economic, social, political and cultural attributes and opportunities of ensuring that both male and female have access or control of resources on equal bases as well as maintaining equity in decision taken.”

The executive director affirmed that peace is everybody’s business which they must work together to build in communities across the globe.



“If there is no peace in every nation of the world, there cannot be any meaningful development.

“Building better relationship among communities would no doubt strengthen and solidify peace at the grass roots. Even though we are of different background, we should be able to coexist in a more peaceful manner,” she maintained

