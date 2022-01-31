Gender inequality remains critical challenge in health sector – WHO

The World Health Organisation Technical Officer, Dr. Olumuyiwa Ojo, has said gender inequality remains a critical challenge in the health sector and UHC can only truly be achieved if gender and other drivers of inequalities within the health systems are actively considered and addressed.

Dr Ojo added that, “the development of the policies and guidelines is critical as health systems are not gender neutral; structures and processes of oppression and discrimination that exist in society are reproduced in health systems. UHC efforts must focus on reaching the most vulnerable people whom health services are not reaching, such as marginalised, stigmatised and geographically isolated people of all ages.

“Gender equality in Nigeria was reported at 0.33333 % in 2020, according to the World Bank. Also in the report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), in 2018, Nigeria ranked 133 among 149 countries surveyed for gender gap reduction.

“In the 2020 report, Nigeria rose to 128 out of 153 countries. In 2020, global gender gap index for Nigeria was 0.63 index. Though Nigeria global gender gap index fluctuated substantially in recent years, it tended to increase through 2006 – 2020 period ending at 0.63 index in 2020.”

WHO sex and gender are increasingly recognised as important determinants of health for women and men. Beyond the biological differences, gender roles, norms and behavior have an influence on how women, men, girls and boys access health services and how health systems respond to their different needs. The different and often unequal abilities of women, men, girls and boys to protect and promote their health require recognition.

WHO recognises that gender is an important determinant of health in two dimensions: gender inequality leads to health risks for women and girls globally; and addressing gender norms and roles leads to a better understanding of how the social construction of identity and unbalanced power relations between men and women affect the risks, health-seeking behavior and health outcomes of men and women in different age and social groups.

According to 27- year- old Hauwa Bukar, who was raped at the age of 25, it took her two days to access healthcare when she was raped. She was scared of being judged by the healthcare workers and also not knowing the exact place to go.

Centres that address such cases should be commissioned by the government and publicised so that survivors of GBV will be able to access help as soon as the need arises. Gender-Based Violence (GBV) including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), gender norms, roles, and inequalities change with time, hence the need to review and update and policies to actively address them. Be it issues with decision-makers, communities, and the society at large.