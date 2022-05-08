Gender parity legislation will remain my priority – Sen Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Chimaroke Nnamani, has reiterated his resolve to continue to push for legislation on gender parity towards dismantling of all forms of discriminations against women.

Nnamani who made the vow at the 47th anniversary reunion of the 1975 set of Anglican Girls Grammar School (AGGS), Awkunanaw, Enugu held in Abuja on Saturday, said an educated woman is not only liberated “but an asset to the nation in the area of facilitation of our desire for the socio-economic and political development of the nation.

“I’m a passionate and unrepentant advocate for the education of the girl child. I will do anything legitimate for the emancipation and empowerment of the female folks.”

He commended the old girls association for the initiative to rebuild their Alma mater saying, “the motive is also complementing my efforts to bring more development to the door steps of my constituents in Enugu East.”

“This is a noble idea that is worthy of emulation. This will help to halt the decay and dilapidation of infrastructures in our public institutions,” he added.

He however decried the continued impasse between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by pleading for the immediate resolution of the disagreements in order to end the strike to save education sector from further deterioration.

In her welcome address, the class president, Dame Ihuoma Onyearugha, said the association was prepared to rebuild their alma mater in order to give the younger generation a decent school environment for learning .

“We are proud of AGGS we left in 1975, but that cannot be said of the current state of the school. We want our school brand back; in infrastructure and in quality of girl child education it provides, this was the vision of the Anglican women who built the school in the sixties,” she said.

