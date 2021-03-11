Gender parity: NASS to amend constitution

The National Assembly Wednesday said it is ready to amend the constitution to ensure gender parity and enact laws to improve the fortunes of women and girls in Nigeria.

This was just as the Senate resolved to expunge provisions of the law as contained in the Police Act, Federal Character Law, Electoral Act, Labour Act and Political Parties Constitutions, which infringes on the rights of women in Nigeria.

These was sequel to a motion sponsored to that effect by the chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Betty Apiafi ( PDP Rivers West) and seven other Senators during plenary on Wednesday , in commemoration of 2021 International Women’s Day .

Coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, Senator Apiafi noted that the International Women’s Day which is celebrated on the 8th of March every year, “is a day set aside globally to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“It is also a day to aspire and inspire people to act in the ongoing effort for gender equality. The day seeks to celebrate women’s contributions to society and raise awareness about the fight for gender parity,” she said.

The lawmaker siad, “Gender parity is a statistical measure that compares women and men through their income, education, and work hours among other points. It is also an important tool for policymakers striving towards gender equality.

“It is important to note that the global celebration of International Women’s Day is a time for reflection of how far women have come, advocacy for what is still needed, and action to continue breaking down barriers limiting gender equality.”

