Generator fume kills 7 Ladies in Niger

Seven ladies operating a beauty saloon in Rijau local government of Niger state have died of generator fume in a shop.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Wasiu Abiodun stated this Sunday in press release in Minna.



He said, ‘ On 31/07/2020 at about 0815hrs, information was received that about seven dead bodies of ladies aged between 14-22yrs were discovered at Afresh beauty saloon centre along Bawa-Rijau road in Rijau”.



He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased persons passed the night in the saloon for hair dressing with an electricity generator which may have caused thier death.



According to him, the bodies have been taken to general hospital, Tunga Magajia for autopsy while investigation to unravel the cause of the incident is on going.



He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman while expressing concern over the incident advised the public to be more careful and adopt proactive measures when using generator to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.



According to ASP Abiodun, the Commissioner while describing the incident as unfortunate, has ordered thorough investigation into the matter.

