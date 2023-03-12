Generator fume kills woman, baby in Ondo 

A woman identified as Tawa and her five- month- old baby have been killed by fumes inhaled from a generator.

The woman is said to be a staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo.

The incident happened on Friday at Owo, Owo local government area of Ondo state.

The husband of the deceased is currently in coma and was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

It was gathered that the couple purchased the generator last Monday and left it on before they went to bed Thursday evening.

Eye witnesses said the families were found in to be in comma and the baby died when their apartment was broken after they did not report for work Friday.

Tawa’s elder sister who could not find both at their place of work raised the alarm.

It was gathered that some co-workers went to their house in company of the elder sister and broke into the apartment where they discovered the family in critical condition.

The baby was found dead and the parents were lying unconscious.

They were later rushed to the FMC where the wife died few minutes later.

