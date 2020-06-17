Genk charter flight to get stranded Onuachu back from Nigeria

Genk have teamed up with fellow Belgian clubs Gent and Club Brugge to charter a flight that will ferry back players like Paul Onuachu from Nigeria.

Onuachu recently accompanied Victor Osimhen back to Nigeria after the Lille striker lost his father.

Ban on regular international flights to and from Nigeria has yet to be lifted no thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic and as such Genk, Gent and Club Brugge now plan a chartered flight to take their stranded players from Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria, according to Het Laaste Nieuws.

Four players will be picked up from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, before the flight stops over in Lagos for Onuachu.

Genk have started preparation for the new season in Belgium with Onuachu conspicuously missing.