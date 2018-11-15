George tasks INEC on electoral neutrality

Former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral in the conduct of the 2019 elections.

George, who spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday, urged the election umpire to conduct free and fair elections to forestall setting the country on fire.

He challenged the body to put on record an election void of hindrance that would not endanger the will of the majority.

“My appeal is that there should be nothing to hinder the election process, the election must be fair, just and equitable,” Chief George said.

He alleged that there were electoral irregularities in the Ekiti and Osun state elections, urging the election umpire to ensure a more transparent process in 2019.

“The display in Ekiti and Osun state elections, simply put, was an absolute charade.

“It was disheartening for me, because this is 21st century, we should always think about the perception of the international community concerning our democracy.

“If you read their reports on Ekiti and Osun state elections, it speaks volume about the irregularities perpetrated in those elections.

“My sincere appeal to INEC, please don’t manipulate the process, let the will of the majority be respected and sustained,” he said.

The party chieftain expressed optimism on his party’s chances of winning the 2019 general elections, urging the ruling party, APC, to exhibit same level of statesmanship displayed in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan if it eventually loses to the PDP.

“If we lose this election, we shall go back and prepare ahead of 2023, but if we win, please don’t manipulate the process.

“The statesmanship exhibited by former president Jonathan was indeed a hallmark of our renewed strength, because through that, we went back to our drawing board.

“We did a postmortem and we saw where we went wrong and we are set to deliver good government to our people based on our renewed strength and knowledge,” he said. (NAN)

