German Journalist loses award won in 2014, after fabricating story

A German journalist, who was found to have fabricated numerous articles, Claas Relotius, is being stripped of two awards he received in 2014 from CNN International, according to The Associated Press.
The Associated Press said, in a statement to it, CNN International disclosed that the independent panel of judges who awarded Relotius the Journalist of the Year and Print Journalist of the Year awards four years ago decided unanimously to remove them following revelations about his fraud.
The publication, one of Germany’s leading news outlets, said the 33-year-old had committed journalistic fraud “on a grand scale” over a number of years, including fabricating elements of an article about an American woman who he said volunteered to witness the executions of death row inmates.
The German weekly said the fraud “marks a low point in the 70-year history of Der Spiegel.”
The Associated Press said Relotius did not respond to a request for comment from it.
