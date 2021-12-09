Germany, 7 other countries for Kaduna trade fair 2022 – KADCCIMA

Germany and seven other countries have indicated interest to participate in the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair scheduled for the Trade Fair’s complex at Km 4, Kaduna-Zaria highway in February 2022.

Apart from Germany, companies from Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Morocco, Egypt, Mali and Niger Republic are expected to showcase their products and services to potential buyers and investors during the two weeks business engagements scheduled for Friday February 25th to Sunday, March 6th, 2022.



First Deputy President of Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) and Chairman Trade Fair Main Organising Committee, Ishaya Idi, who stated this on Thursday during a press briefing, told journalists that arrangements have been concluded to have a hitch-free annual event.





Speaking further, Ishaya said the theme for the Fair, which is making a return after one year hiatus, “Restrategising Nigeria’s Economy for Global Competitiveness”, was chosen to align KADCCIMA with the efforts of the Nigerian government in revamping the dwindling economy to compete favourably with the outside world.



“Recently, the Nigerian economy has faced several challenges from dwindling value of naira to the high inflation rate, unemployment, insecurity among others which government is doing everything economically possible to see that this continuous slide is averted.

“As part of our preparations for the fair, we have made contacts with both traditional and potential exhibitors that are mostly industrialists, manufacturers, producers, fabricators, distributors and marketers within and outside the country.

“We have also contacted policymakers, federal and states chambers of commerce, NIPC, trade and Investment Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Missions abroad, foreign missions in Nigeria, NACCIMA etc to partner with us in the promotion of the fair,” he said.

Some of the highlights of the 10-day event include an official opening ceremony, exhibitions, seminar, business roundtable on the blue economy, students’ engagement and farewell lunch among others.

