Germany, USAID, offer $11m for new policy, model in Nigeria, others

Eight African countries, including Burkina Faso, Ghana and Nigeria, will benefit from the Food and Agricultural Policy Management and Analysis programme.

The $11 million grant was co-financed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the USAID, Germany and the Netherlands.

The $11 million project will support the agricultural reform process in these countries and help them make more informed and evidence-based policy and investment decisions. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) emphasizes that the objective of this programme is to identify priority areas for increased investment, among others.

In order to support the agricultural reform process, FAO launched on Wednesday 06 April 2022, the third phase of its agricultural policy initiative in several West African countries. The $11 million grant was co-financed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Germany and the Netherlands.

The main objectives of this food and agricultural policy analysis and management programme are to identify priority areas for increased investment, increase transparency in markets and trade, and transform the rural world to be more inclusive with more nutritious food systems for all.

