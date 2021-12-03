Gernot Rohr: Dare meets Pinnick, others behind closed door

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, and General Secretary, Sanusi Mohammed, on Thursday held a closed door meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in his Abuja office.

Also in the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Isma’il Abubakar, and Chief of Staff to the Minister, Abba Yola.

The meeting, which was called by the Minister, was an opportunity to have first hand information on coach Gernot Rohr’s contract situation and also to review the technical report on Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers submitted only recently by the football house.

The meeting also afforded the NFF an opportunity to explain in details, all their financial requirements as Super Eagles players and officials get set to report to camp in a yet to be decided venue ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Though details or outcome of the meeting was not disclosed, it is believed that both NFF and Ministry top officials would have decided to let coach Rohr go.

