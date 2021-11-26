Gernot Rohr: NFF meets deadline, submits report to sports ministry

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has submitted the technical report on the performance of the Super Eagles and its Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, meeting the deadline given it by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Top sources in the Ministry said the comprehensive report from NFF is being studied before a further meeting to chart the way forward.

According to an official of the Ministry, “The ministry is expected to meet with the NFF for an open, yet critical discussion on the next steps.”