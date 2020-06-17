Gerrard urges Liverpool to build statue for Klopp

Liverpool legend and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the Meyserside club should start work on a statue of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have a commanding 25-point lead over nearest challengers Manchester City and will be confirmed as the new Premier League champions if they pick up six points from their remaining nine fixtures.

Klopp’s men had won all but two of their 29 Premier League fixtures prior to the coronavirus which halted the sporting world in March.

“Let’s cut to the chase, sitting here, doing this interview right now, I think Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world,” Gerrard told The Athletic.

“I know there are a lot of successful managers about; Pep Guardiola is exceptional, Carlo Ancelotti is exceptional too and I think Everton are really lucky to have him with his CV. I could name many more.

“Having had the experience of being a manager for the past two years, you realise how difficult and challenging the job is. I have nothing but respect for Jurgen.

“The way the man handles himself, the way he’s been with myself, the way he goes about his business, the way he comes across.

“I think he’s got a heart and I think he’s got a head. He just works for Liverpool. He has come and taken the club to the next level.

“When you look at the scale of the job he’s done, for sure he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as those iconic managers.

‘What you need to take into consideration is that when Jurgen took over Liverpool they weren’t close to being the best team in the country, they weren’t even in the top four.

“To come to Liverpool when he did, get to the amount of finals that he has, deliver the sixth European Cup and then deliver the first league title after 30 years.

“For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now. It seems like in football we often wait until people get older before their achievements are fully recognised.

“But I know the owners of Liverpool won’t let that happen. When Jurgen deliver the league they should be working on a statue for him”