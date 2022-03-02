Get more involved in security, Buhari tasks Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja urged Nigerians to get more interested in working with security agencies to tackle myriad of challenges facing the country, extolling the courage and bravery displayed by security agencies and service chiefs in promoting peace and order.

In an address at the opening ceremony of Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC), President Buhari said more could be achieved in bringing law and order to various parts of the country with full cooperation of citizens.

“Security is not just a military concern but a challenge for all Nigerians. No matter the amount of money invested in military operations, without the support of the people, display of patriotism and preparedness for everyone to be ready to take ownership of securing our environment, success will be limited.

“Consequently, we must look beyond the military and the security agencies for enduring solutions to the security challenges we are facing,’’ he said.

The President said the administration had put in place measures to adequately support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in terms of modern equipment, boosting the manpower of all security agencies and financing their operations in Nigeria and other international assignments.

“We have equally, recently, put in place a National Development Plan (2021 – 2025) covering medium- and long-term plans, with a vision to make Nigeria a country that has unlocked its potentials in all sectors of the economy for sustainable, holistic, and inclusive national development.

“We will in this regard be building a thriving and sustainable economy while improving access to quality education, enhance social inclusion as well as expand infrastructure among several others. All of these desirables can only be achieved in a peaceful and secure environment,’’ he said.

The President said security outfits in the country deserved commendation for the efforts in tackling issues of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

“I am proud of the achievements of the security agencies in dealing with issues of terrorism, insurgency, banditry and the so-called unknown gunmen in the North West and other parts of the country.

“These issues and challenges are being professionally handled by the Armed Forces and other security agencies with improved intelligence operations and effective collaboration in the Armed Forces and other agencies.

“For this, I commend the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police and all other agencies that have been toiling day and night to ensure the safety of lives and property,’’ he said.