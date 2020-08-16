Ghali Na’Abba: Presidency breaks silence



The Presidency Sunday called on Nigerians to ignore former Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr Ghali Umar Na’Abba over his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu said the president has no issues with Na’Abba.

The statement reads: “The Presidency urges the general public to ignore as a publicity stunt publicity, the widely circulated reports alleging that former Speaker Umar Ghali NaAbbah has been invited by the Department of State Service, DSS over his alledged comments on President Buhari.



“Our findings have revealed that his invitation has nothing to do with the alledged irresponsible utterances by Umar Ghali NaAbbah, which in any case did not catch the attention of the Presidency, or of any serious politician for that matter.

“There are serious politicians who talk, and the Presidency responds because such politicians throw jibes which must get attention. Flash in the pan politicians and those who fabricate political relevance don’t bother anyone.



“We advise Na’Abba to distance the presidency from the situation he has found himself and sort himself out accordingly.”