Ghana 2018: Goals race hots up as Oshoala chases top finish

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala who scored a hattrick in Nigeria’s demolition of Equatorial Guinea in their last group game, joins the race for the tournament’s golden boot with only a goal behind tournament top scorer, Thembi Kgatlana who netted four goals at end of group stage round of matches of the 2018 Women’s AFCON currently underway in Ghana.

The Banyana Banyana forward grabbed the headlines when she scored a stunner against defending champions Nigeria in their opening match of the tournament.

The South African repeated her feat with two goals against Equatorial Guinea in the second match of competition – on both occasions she walked away with the Woman of the Match awards, becoming the only player to do so in the tournament so far.

She was also on target as South Africa played a 1-1 draw against Zambia on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Oshoala was wasteful in the second group match against Zambia as she missed a couple of chances. She, however, was in top form in the last game against Equatorial Guinea scoring three goals and grabbing the Woman of the Match award.

Other Nigerian players in contention for the award include Desire Oparanozie and Francesca Ordega with two goals each.

AWCON 2018 TOP SCORERS:

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) 4 goals

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) 3 goals

Rachael Kundananji (Zambia) 2 goals

Francisca Ordega (Nigeria) 2 goals

Desire Oparanozie (Nigeria) 2 goals

Assisata Traore (Mali) 2 goals

Fatoumata Diarra ( Mali) 2 goals