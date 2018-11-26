Ghana 2018: Stay focused on continental triumph,  Dalung tasks Falcons 

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has urged the Super Falcons’ to maul all opposition on their way towards lifting the AWCON trophy the team won two years ago.

The team will confront Cameroon on Tuesday in one of the semi-finals of the continental showpiece with the minister urging the African champions to stamp their feet on the game like a colossus

Falcons had on Saturday trounced Equatorial Guinea 6-0 in their last Group B match of the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Accra Ghana to come second in their group behind South Africa.

Asisat Oshoala scored a hat-trick while

Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozie and Rita Chikwelu pulled one goal each to set up a semi – final match-up against Cameroon’s Lionesses.

Dalung congratulated the Falcons for their emphatic win and enjoined the players to reinforce their dominance of women’s football on the continent.

“I am delighted in your performance so far in the Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. As the power house of women’s soccer in Africa, I have no doubt that you can go all the way to the final to win the tournament.



The Super Falcons face the Lionesses of Cameroon on Tuesday November 27, 2018 in Accra

