Ghana seeks training of manpower from AIB-N

The Ghanaian air accident investigative body, Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau of Ghana has sought to develop its technical competence and manpower with assistance from its Nigerian counterpart, the Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N).

The search for the technical and institutional partnership saw Mr. Akwesi Prempeh, the Commissioner, AAIIPB-Ghana, led a four-man team to Nigeria at the headquarters of AIB-N for a three-day working visit.

Prempeh affirmed that Nigeria’s AIB-N is one of the most developed accident investigation bodies in the world that will ensure his bureau grows and remains on track with the required collaboration from Nigeria.

He stated that it was necessary for other bodies on the continent to learn from AIB-N’s expertise, manpower development and others, stressing that collaboration between the two bodies would go a long way to improve safety in the African airspace.

Prempeh specifically said that the essence of the visit was for AAIIPB-Ghana to acquire more knowledge on key policies, regulations, procedures and the structure of AIB-N, stressing that its Flight Safety Laboratory and Command and Control centre were of world class.

Responding, Engr. Akin Olateru, Commissioner, AIB-N, commended the AAIIPB-Ghana for the initiative.