Ghana sweat on Ayew, Semenyo ahead Super Eagles clash

Ghana Black Stars are sweating on the fitness of Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo for Friday night World Cup showdown against the Super Eagles.

Experienced forward Ayew has contacted Coronavirus and so missed Palace FA Cup quarterfinal win over Everton at the weekend.

England-born Semenyo has injured his knee in action for English Championship side Bristol City against West Bromwich Albion.

He was forced out of the match after just six minutes.

The 22-year-old striker, who has been on top form this season, has yet to make his debut for the Black Stars.

He has netted six goals and provided eight assists in 25 appearances in the English Championship thus far.

Officials said both Ayew and Semenyo will undergo late fitness tests.