Ghana Vs Nigeria: Cape Coast pitch in poor condition

With just few days to the crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria, the designated match venue pitch- Cape Coast stadium is in a terrible state with officials of the Ghana Football Association and the Sports ministry doing nothing to rectify the situation.

The Cape Coast pitch has been left in a bad shape after it was pounded with Independence Day activities on Sunday.

Military and police horses hit the ground for several hours during the parade to celebrate Ghana’s 65th Independence.

The grass, that was approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has suffered severe damage and the surface look brown, making it unplayable.

And according to ghanasoccernet.com, this has sparked fears that the game could be relocated to another venue

Earlier, Ghana proposed the game be played in either Accra or Kumasi but the decision was rejected by FIFA and CAF.

The Black Stars played all home games in the group stages of the qualification in Cape Coast.