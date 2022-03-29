Ghana vs Nigeria grosses record gate takings

The 2022 World Cup playoffs first leg played in Kumasi Friday night has recorded the biggest gate takings for a football match after $190,000 (about 113 million naira) was raked in for the Black Stars World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles last week.

The match played at the 40,000-capacity Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi ended in a goalless draw.

“This is the highest amount recorded from ticket sales from any national team football match,” disclosed the boss of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The previous record was $900,000 when Asante Kotoko played in a CAF Champions League decider.