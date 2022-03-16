Ghastly accident claims 6 persons in Delta

A ghastly accident involving a truck and Mercedes Benz car on Tuesday claimed six people on the spot along Asaba/ Ughelli high way in Ogwash-uku, Aniocha south local government area of Delta state.

Blueprint learnt that the truck collided with the Mercedes Benz car near Akala Park in Ogwashi Uku community.

It was gathered that the accident which occurred at about 4am involved some women who were going to market.

The remains of the victims have been deposited at the General hospital in Ogwashi Uku, headquarters of Aniocha south council area of the state.

The state Commander of the federal road safety corps, Mr. Ibrahim Abubakar, who confirmed the accident, said the victims were three adult males and three females.

He said the two vehicles “scattered in pieces and it was difficult identifying the victims as a result of the impact of the collision.

“We couldn’t find the registration numbers of the two vehicles, either people took them away or because of the impact we couldn’t just locate them.

“Two of the victims were trapped under the truck and it took our men hectic time to push out the truck before we could bring them out dead”.

The Commander advised motorists to avoid driving in the night especially when they have issue with their sight.