GHD: Children quiz to encourage performance, behavioral change – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said the decision to organize a quiz competition for school children to mark this year’s Global Hands Washing Day (GHD) is to encourage better performance and behavioral change in the children towards hand washing for better health.

The organization also said it will help UNICEF ascertain how much children knows about hygiene and whether the aim and objectives of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene WASH programme has achieved the desired impact.

The quiz competition was organized by UNICEF in conjunction with the Benue state Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, (BERWASA), and State Universal Education Board to mark the Global Hand Washing Day 2018, with a theme “Clean Hands a Recipe for Health.” Nine schools participated in the quiz competition, which took place at Zatern Hall, Atia, Katsina Ala Local government area, of Benue state.

Delivering his address at the event, UNICEF Consultant, Katsina Ala local government area, Mr.

Terfa Tsetim said the essence of organising the quiz competition for the school children was to further determine the ability of the children to assimilate and practice what is being taught about hygiene.

He said though the programme was new, UNICEF intended to continue to improve on it to ensure that the aim and objectives of the programme was achieved.

According to him, most of UNICEF resources go into water,sanitation and hygiene programme because of importance of proper hand washing because of the role it plays on general well-being and health.

Earlier, while briefing newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue state capital UNICEF Consultant for Benue, Mr. Orscar Godwin Effiong said the programme would also involve children at the Inter- nally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and the gesture was to create awareness in the children at the IDPs camps and schools on the benefits of hand washing.

