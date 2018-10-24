Gidan-Waya COE gets new provost

The Kaduna state government has appointed Professor Alexander Kure as

the new Provost of the College of Education, Gidan waya, two years

after the institution was being managed under an administrator.

Before his appointment, the new provost was the Deputy Vice Chancellor

(Academics) with the Kaduna State University (KASU).

Kure, in his maiden address during a handover ceremony in his office,

urged the staff and students to rally round the new leadership to

realise the ideals of the institution.

“As members of one team, let us strive for the collective success that

would bring the College to an enviable height,” he said.

He charged the staff to brace up for the task ahead, and reminded them

that failure or successes recorded would not be ascribed to him alone,

but to the entire college community.

The provost then expressed gratitude to the state governor, Malam

Nasir el-Rufa’i for the confidence reposed in him to advance the

course of the college.

Earlier in a valedictory address, Professor Emmanuel Chom, the

outgoing administrator of the college, enjoined staff of the college

to extend maximum cooperation to the new provost and redouble their

commitment to duty for the advancement of the institution.

