Girinya chiefs plan befitting palace for Ohinoyi

Traditional title holders of Girinya chiefdom in Koton Karfe local government of Kogi state, a neighbouring town to the FCT, are planning to build a befitting palace for Ohinoyi of Girinya, Alhaji Muhammed Momoh.

The Ohimogbani of Girinya, Alhaji Sai’du Ibrahim, stated this in a chat with Blueprint Tuesday after he was conferred with a chieftaincy title.

Ibrahim, who is an assistant director, commerce in the FCT Water Board, said the present palace being occupied by the Ohinoyi does not fit his status, hence the need to demolish it and construct a modern palace.

The traditional title holder stated that the chiefs will put their heads together and raise funds for a gigantic project to come to fruition. The chiefs would also consider how they would empower the youth.

He noted that efforts would be directed towards ensuring rapid socio-economic development of the area and priority would be given to protection of lives and property.

The Ohimogbani said he would give necessary support and cooperation to the Kingdom to enable the paramount ruler sustain the good legacies in the community.