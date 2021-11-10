Girl, 17, reported missing, found dead in domestic well



Men of the the Kwara state fire service, Wednesday, recovered the body of a 17-year-old girl from a domestic well in Iloriin, Kwara state capital.

The deceased simiply identified as Aminat had been reported missing four days ago before her lifeless body was found floating in a domestic well at Oke- Adini area of Ilorin.



A statement by the Head, media and publicity of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said the brigade was informed about the incident via a telephone call by a neighbor of the deceased.





“The incident occurred this morning (Wednesday) about 07:47hrs, at Oke-Adini Alagbado area, in Ilorin Kwara state. And the Brigade was summoned through an exchanged telephone call by one Mr. abdulfatai living in that neighborhood.

“The report says, the 17 years victim girl called Aminat had been missing since four days ago before her body was later found inside the domestic well”, he said in a statement.

Adekunle quoted the director, Kwara state Fire service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, as expressing sadness over the incident” and admonished “the general public to be more vigilant in thier neighborhoods as to prevent similar occurrences”.