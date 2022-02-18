Girl, 18, memorizes complete Quran

An 18-year-old girl, Sumayyah Shuaibu Salisu, in Zaria, has memorised and has written the Holy Quran off by heart in three months.

Born in Jega, Kebbi state, Sumayyah, is the 3rd daughter of Saudi-trained Nigerian Sheikh, Shuaibu Salisu Zaria, who returned to Nigeria after completing his Masters Degree at the Madina University in Saudia Arabia.

Sumayyah, who spoke to our correspondent in Zaria, said: “So far, I have written a complete Holy Qur’an with my hand without any guide from anybody or copying from any text in three months. And I am now writing the second. By Allah’s will I would complete it too within a month or more.

“Writing the Holy Qur’an has always been my dream, and I thank Almighty Allah for fulfilling my age-long ambition.

“It took me three months to write the complete Quran despite my academic engagements. I am still a student in Senior Secondary School 2 class and I also teache at Al-Mu’assasa Islah Foundation School in Anguwar Dan Dutse, Tudun Wada, Zaria, founded by my father.

“I had earlier memorised the entire Qur’an at a tender age and in 2021, I participated in the National Quranic Competition and won the first position at 60 Hizf with Tafsir. I also participated in the same competition in 2022 where I became third,” she recalled.

Young Sumayyah, who is fluent and vast in Arabic language, was born in Nigeria but started her Islamic education in Madina before returning to Nigeria in 2018.

She has also been acting as Alaramma (reciter of the Holy Book) to her father during Tafsir, especially during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking further she said: “My next dream is to become a computer scientist and an Islamic scholar.”