Girl-child mentorship, social inclusion key to nation building – Experts









Experts have identified early girl-child mentorship and social inclusion as key to nation building.



This, they said was based on the fact that a well groomed girl-child, will grow into a responsible and resourceful woman that nurtures the society in several ways.



President, Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu disclosed this Wednesday at a one-day workshop on gender equality and social inclusion for FCT original inhabitants girl-child mentorship and capacity building.



Ahmadu, who was represented by the Project Manager of the Foundation, Arome Onoja, said the workshop, supported by Macarthur Foundation and CHRICED, was meant to provide more insight to the challenges of girl-child, especially among the original inhabitants of Abuja, and also addressing them.



She noted that all stakeholders need to promote ideals that espouse gender equality and social inclusion for the girl-child, bearing in mind the fact that the hope for healthy generations depends on the upbringing of the girl-child.



She said: “Today we are here for another dimension of the project with an objective to mentor the girl child on Gender equality and social inclusion and building their capacity to be able to stand strong and compete in inclusive economy where talents can meet with opportunities. This programme will in no doubt prepare them for a future we all anticipate for them to become virtuous women.



“Remember when you train a girl-child you have trained a generation.”



Also speaking, Reproductive Health/Family Planning Program Officer, who represented Pathfinder International Nigeria, Kosi Izundu said part of the mentorship programme the girl-child need was a proper understanding of her reproductive states and the issues surrounding it.



Izundu noted that giving the girls right information at every phase of their lives and development was important to raising future adults that would make reasonable impact in the society.



According to her, it was important for the girls to be given the right information so that, “They can grow into very healthy adolescents and adults and they are able to fulfil their potentials in the society.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

