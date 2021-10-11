Girl most marginalized in Anambra , Kaduna state -Christian Aid

Christian Aid’s Gender, Equity and Social Inclusion lead, Mercy Okeke has revealed according to Evidence and Collaboration for Inclusive Development (ECID) that despite socio-cultural differences, girls were identified as one of the most marginalised groups within local governments in Anambra and Kaduna.

She made assertion based on data gathered through its work to reduce poverty and improve the wellbeing of marginalized groups in various parts of the country.

She explained that the Evidence and Collaboration for Inclusive Development (ECID) sought to facilitate the use of data for improved policy and decision-making for vulnerable and marginalised groups in both states.

In a press release issued on Sunday in Abuja , Mercy said that at household level, the lot of girls continues to be determined by economic and socio-cultural factors which do not favour them.

“Policies and decision making from household to state level do not necessarily take into consideration the peculiarsituation of girls in significant areas of development.

“Education for girls and women have been shown to result in improved maternal and child health and contribute to economic growth and development.

“But girls continue to have limited access to education, decreasing their opportunity to access skilled and paid labour, as women.

“Their dignities continue to be trampled on with issues of rape, violence, forced and child marriage, impeded access to education and economic empowerment among others that have become acceptable norms in some climes.

“Gender justice is at the heart of changing this bleak narrative for girls. It is the consideration of the particular needs of girlsif they are to attain education.

“In recent times, Christian Aid has supported its partners to facilitate multistakeholder actions for improved and increased gender justice in the communities where we work,” she said .