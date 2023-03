Popular Nigerian singer, Rema has reacted as five young Iranian ladies who danced to the Afrobeat singer’s song ‘Calm Down’ were allegedly arrested.

The video of the girls went viral on Tuesday for dancing to Rema’s hit song without headscarves.

In a tweet, Rema said, “To all the beautiful women who are fighting for a better world, I’m inspired by you, I sing for you, and I dream with you.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp