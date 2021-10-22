GITEX 2021: 9 Nigerian tech start-ups made it

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled list of nine Nigerian innovative technology-driven start-ups that made it to GITEX 2021, held in Dubai.

The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) is the global forum for biggest technology held at the World Trade Centre (DWTC) Dubai, United Arabs Emirates, with the theme: ‘Creating a Bolder Digital Future Together.’

The innovative start-ups were exhibited and presented by young Nigerians behind the technological applications.

They include EDU-VR, a virtual Reality for education presented by Ibrahim Arome; Fascinate Technologies, a Smart Waste Management System presented by Chijioke Ngige; Trail, a GPS App that has live camera for monitoring children while being transported to schools and presented by Malumi Opeyemi and RINET, a research and innovative network solution for detecting and fighting plagiarism by Usman Murtala.

Others include Bridging Safe, a technological intervention on health therapy for solutions to mental health challenges; Fuel intellisense, an automated tank gauge to guard against fraudulent dispensing of fuel presented Tolu Abikehin and HalalVest, a fintech tool for saving, borrowing, insuring and investing in business. It was presented by Oguntoyinbo Abdulazeez Femi.

Agricon an agricultural backed cryptocurrency platform presented by Usman Waziri Isa was created to serve as a catalyst for financial inclusion within the agricultural value chain, while Chopwork presented by Akoh Jerry Ejiga was an application for job creation and efficient service delivery.

The start-ups demonstrated their innovative products and services alongside other countries, government departments and international tech majors who showcased their latest technologies.

Their solutions addressed areas of Fifth-Generation wireless technology (5G); Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Augmented Analytics; Transportation; Digital Economies; Cyber Security and Resilience; Cloud and Edge computing, and Blockchain technology.

The 41st edition of GITEX highlighted six events – Gitex Global, AI Everything, Gitex Future Stars, the Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania – which collectively created an unrivalled global tech spectacle.