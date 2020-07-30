Give priority to your health, Titilola-Sodo urges pensioners

The immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Oyo state and now pioneer Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Board (LGSPB) in the state, Mr. Bayo Titilola-Sodo Thursday advised pensioners to pay attention to their health.

Speaking with journalists on his appointment, the newly sworn in permanent secretary said there was need for the pensioners to at all times give their health priority attention.

He stated that his appointment will affect positively the lives of pensioners and promised to ensure that the health of all pensioners continue to improve under Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

“As we all know and believe, “Ìlera l’oògún orò” (health is wealth), my advice to every pensioner is to give priority to health, put their health first. It is when they are alive that they can enjoy the reward of their contributions to the service of our dear state in their active days, especially now that we have a governor who has prioritised prompt payment of active workers’ salaries as well as gratuities and pensions of our senior citizens,” he said.

He added that, “I also want to add this, the present administration in Oyo state will continue to take serious the wellbeing of all pensioners through provision of medical examination and treatment and also encourage our retirees to have interest and invest in agriculture,” Titilola-Sodo said.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde and others that rallied support for him, saying, “I’m full of appreciation, first to the people’s governor, Makinde, for the believe and trust he has in me and I promise to keep offering my best to this administration and ensure that we record unprecedented successes.”