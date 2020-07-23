Give us loan, Keke NAPEP operators beg FCT minister

Chairman, Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), popularly known as Keke NAPEP in Gwarinpa Estate, Comrade Mukhtar Hamza, has appealed to the Minister Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Malam Musa Bello to provide vehicle loan to members of the association.

Hamza made the appeal Wednesday in a chat with Blueprint in his office, saying the loan would in no small measure promote commercial activities as well as give them a sense of belonging.

The chairman stated that thousands of their members in the city centres lost their job due to route restrictions as well as COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the association had written a memo to the minister through the Secretary of Transportation, reminding him of the request.

Hamza also stated that the association had over 5, 000 registered members, including graduates looking for their daily bread under the umbrella of TOAN.

The chairman tasked members of the association to comply with government directives on COVID-19 guidelines while transacting their business on the road, adding that his leadership would continue to guide Keke operators in the area to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

He also warned that punitive measures would be taken against any erring member who fails to wear face mask and provide room for social distancing.