‘Give us our elected candidate in Akure North’

Some stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure North local government yesterday insisted that their preferred candidate in the state assembly be allowed to vie for the election.

They urged its state leadership of the party to correct the alleged substitution of the name of the elected candidate describing the substitution as injustice against the people of the constituency.

Besides, they demanded the immediate declaration of the authentic winner of its primaries for the State Assembly.

In a statement signed by party’s local government chairman, Joshua Eleti, former party chairman, Nathaniel Babalola, former member, Ondo Assembly,Chief Isaac Adeyemi and the immediate past Chairman of the local government, Dele Babalola, they decried the imposition of Abiodun Faleye instead of Dele Ologun, they said won the primary election conducted in the area.

They claimed that the imposition was not in the best interest of the people saying” the imposed candidate does not have the wherewithal to represent the people of Akure North State Constituency.

The APC members emphasized that the candidature of Dele Ologun massively supported by all APC supporters and people in Akure North constituency as a grassroots mobiliser.

The party supporters urged the party leadership to reconsider its decision and do the needful in the interest of the people, the party and the 2019 general elections.

According to the statement” if this is not corrected, opposition parties may take advantage of the action to erroneously win the constituency”.

The stakeholders expressed belief in the National and State leadership of the ruling party led by Adams Oshiomhole and Ade Adetimehin to address the problem.

Other aggrieved leaders that kicked against the alleged imposition included Dayo Agbetu, Sola Ojo, Dr. Gbenga Ademoyewa, Chief Buowo, Leye Akinola from Igbatoro and O. Abass from Oba Ile wards.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.