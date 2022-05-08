Give women opportunities to lead, Mrs Osinbajo begs 

The wife of the vice president of Nigeria, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, has called on Nigerians, especially the political class, to give women opportunities to lead at various leadership positions in the country.

Mrs. Osinbajo made the call while declaring open the 2022 edition of Focus Africa Leading Women Conference, held on Friday in Abuja.

She called on women in the country to continue to preach peace and work for unity and commended those who work to improve the lives of their women.

She stated that the time has come for women in Nigeria to rise and build strong households, charging them to remain united in their struggle.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said the conference is timely and that women have to refresh themselves and celebrate men that always support women.

She appealed to women to work as a team so as to address the burning issues that affects women.

In her welcome remarks, wife of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former First Lady of Bayelsa state and chief host, Mrs. Alayingi Sylva, stated that the value of every man, woman depends on how much they dedicate it to serving the people.

She said the conference would help women to rebuild and reset ways of change to unleash the power within them, and called for more collaboration among women folk.

