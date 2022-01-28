Glamour as Atiku, Kwankwaso, Buni, others grace Mangal’s son’s wedding

Politicians from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday put aside their political differences and attended the wedding of Katsina state-born business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal’s son, Shamsudeen Mangal.

Shamsudeen Mangal, the son of the Katsina born business mogul wedded his heartthrob Habeeba Ayuba Musa, at Abi Talib Central Mosque, Maitama, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The wedding ceremony attracted governors, captains of industries, politicians as well as members of the diplomatic community.

Among those in attendance were: former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; Yobe state governor and chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni.

Others were: Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawal, and his predecessor, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Mangal, founder of Max Air, had the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, as the wakilli (representative) of the groom with a dowry of N500, 000.

The officiating cleric, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Kau, in his sermon, said one of the aims of marriage “is to strengthen relationships with friends and families.”

He said Prophet Muhammad (SAW) gave out his daughters to his disciples and he too married daughters of his disciples.

“The Prophet (SAW) gave out his daughter to Ali and two of his daughters to Usman. He also married the daughters of Abubakar and Umar. This is to further tighten the existing relationships between him and his close associates,” he said.