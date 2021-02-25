Globacom makes giant leap in internet subscriber base

Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, has again recorded a giant leap in its internet subscriber base with a 39 per cent growth in 2020.

Globacom, according to date obtained from the website of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), gained the most subscriber growth from 28,934,439 data users at the end of 2019 to 40,106,659 at the end of 2020, an addition of 11,172,220 new data subscribers or 39 per cent growth. This is in excess of the 22 percentage growth recorded in the sector in the year under review.

The latest update is in tandem with the data released last month by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which showed that Globacom led in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector in the third quarter of 2020.

MTN came second with a 21 per cent growth while Airtel recorded a 20 per cent increase to place third. However, 9mobile recorded a loss with a 12 percent drop in its data subscription figure.

Analysts said Glo data services are buoyed by the huge capacity international submarine cable called Glo1, a wholly owned facility that brought unprecedented bandwidth from Europe to Nigeria and other West African countries.