Global coalition moves against ISIS, NSA Monguno seeks collaboration

An 83-member Global Coalition has resolved to defeat Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to reduce the threat the group poses to international security in general and the national security of member countries.

Similarly, they asked for synergies with other existing international, sub-regional and regional counter-terrorism efforts and initiatives.

The meeting also recommended civilian-led efforts, including prevention, stabilisation, countering terrorist financing, counter narratives and foreign terrorist fighter prosecution.

These were the highlights of the resolution announced in a communiqué after the 2022 meeting in Morocco, which was the first to be convened in Africa.

The alliance was established 2014 to sustain pressure on ISIS remnants in Iraq and Syria and to counter its global networks, especially in Africa.

Speaking at the session, the National Security Adviser, Major-Gen. Babagana Monguno, who led Nigerian delegation, called for strategies to minimise or eradicate national, sub-regional and regional threats by terrorist groups and violent extremists.

Head Strategic Communication Office of the National Security Adviser Zakari Usman gave the details of the meeting Thursday in a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja.

“Member countries affirmed that ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria remained a priority.

“The Coalition acknowledged that, despite significant setbacks suffered by ISIS’ leadership in recent times, the group continues to conduct attacks in Iraq and Syria and represents an ongoing threat.

“The Coalition also reiterated the importance of allocating adequate resources to sustaining its activities and those of legitimate partner forces.

“Civilian-led efforts, including prevention, stabilisation, countering terrorist financing, counter narratives and foreign terrorist fighter prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration are increasingly necessary to achieve the lasting defeat of ISIS.

“Importantly, the Coalition recognised the need to meet the evolving threat of ISIS in Africa and welcomed the first three Africa Focus Group meetings, which took place in Brussels, Rome and Marrakesh.

“The Africa Focus Group, the Coalition believes, will bolster the civilian-led counterterrorism capabilities of African members by drawing from experiences in Iraq and Syria and by fostering synergies with other existing international, sub-regional and regional counterterrorism efforts and initiatives.

“The importance of addressing the underlying causes of insecurity in Africa was also stressed at the event. The Coalition reiterated that any lasting solution to halting the spread of ISIS in Africa would rely primarily on national authorities, as well as sub-regional and regional efforts and initiatives that acknowledge and address the political and economic drivers of conflict,” the statement quoted some of the meeting’s resolution.

In his remarks, the NSA, Major-Gen. Monguno, said it “was an opportunity to compare notes and share knowledge.”

Monguno said there was need to “expand network on strategies to minimize or eradicate national, sub-regional and regional threats posed by the activities of terrorist groups and violent extremists.”

The NSA expressed Nigeria’s readiness to seek more support and partnership within the activities and mandate of the Global Coalition against ISIS to enhance its ongoing operations against terrorism.

