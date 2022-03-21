Global Halal market worth trillions of US dollars





The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, has estimated that as at the moment the global consumer base of Halal products is estimated to be about 1.9 billion Muslims across 112 countries, and that the Halal market is estimated to be worth trillions of US Dollars.

The Minister said Nigeria’s Muslim population is estimated at about 52% of the nation’s population and adherents of Islam were usually selective in making Halal choices when it comes to lifestyle and product consumptions.

Amb. Katagum revealed this on Monday in Abuja when she inaugurated a 14-man technical committee on the development of a roadmap and operational framework for Halal certification in Nigeria.

She said aside from the Islamic population, there is huge number of people around the world that also prefer to consume Halal products based on healthy lifestyle choices.

The Minister further explained that countries around the world have made it easier for such consumers to make easy selections at supermarkets, shops etc and Nigeria should not be left out.

She said that “Halal market is a huge and profitable segment of the economy and cannot afford to ignore the importance of assuring our local and international consumers that our food and beverage products are Halal certified and comply with Islamic Law. Such certifications would give Nigeria products a boost in local and international markets.

“Also, Halal certification significantly enhances the marketability of products outside the country and the document is an important requirement on importing countries”.

The Minister acknowledged that the Halal concept was at its embryonic stage in Nigeria, and has largely been uncoordinated, with lack of synergy between relevant institutions and the situation has led to absence of uniformity in instituting Halal standards in the country, as well as the inability of Nigeria to tap into the Halal global market.

She also noted that there is huge potential in the Halal sub-sector with the global Halal market estimated to be about 2.6 trillion US dollars and countries like Morocco and Malaysia are already benefiting from the Halal economy with Morocco exporting to over 23 countries and Malaysia earning about $7 billion in exports.

The Minister disclosed that members of the technical committee were carefully selected from key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) involved in the Halal value-chain, and is being chaired by Mr. Nour Sani Hanga from Halal Standard Development Trust (HASDAT) and co-chaired by the Director Commodity and Export Department in the Ministry, Mr. Suleman Adebayo Audu.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Nour S. Hanga, in his response on behalf of other members thanked the Ministry for taking the lead in the effort to develop a robust Halal industry in Nigeria.