Global insurance brokers market to hit $105.33bn in 2023-Report

The global insurance brokers market is expected to grow from $98.82 billion in 2022 to $105.33 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent.

The insurance brokers market is expected to grow to $130.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent

The countries covered in the insurance brokers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The insurance brokers market consists of sales of insurance products by entities that act as intermediaries (i.e., agents or brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies.

This market excludes the direct selling of insurance products by insurance companies. The value of the market is based on the fees or commissions paid to brokers by the insured, both commercial and personal.

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) of India, the Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.17 crore insurance policies in the fiscal year 2021-2022 which was an 3.54% increase from previous year’s 2.10 crore policies. Therefore, the increasing demand for insurance policies drives the growth of the insurance brokerage market.

The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included

An insurance broker is a person who is authorized to sell insurance and frequently collaborates with numerous insurance providers to provide customers with a range of products.

North America was the largest region in the insurance brokers market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest market in the insurance brokers market.

The regions covered in the insurance brokers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

