Global Peace Mission distributes palliatives to Suleja residents

Residents of Suleja local government area of Niger state over the weekend were treated to exciting relief as a non-governmental organisation, Global Peace Mission (GPM) distributed palliatives to ease their suffering, following the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Chairman/Coordinator of GPM, Abigail Adamilo Gadaga, who oversaw the distribution exercise, told Blueprint that the effort was aimed at cushioning the negative effects of the pandemic as well as making the beneficiaries to understand that they are not alone in their suffering.

Items distributed by the NGO included rice, maize, and beans, which were taken to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in Kwamba, Kurmin Sarki, Polosa, Anguwan London, Kaduna road and Anguwan Juma communities in the local government area.

According to Adamilo Gadaga, GPM decided to take the palliatives to the people right in their houses so as to empathise and encourage them during the eased lockdown period.

In her words: “We understand and feel what you feel, and hope that this little gesture will go a long way to help you before the lockdown is finally over.”

She added that, as an NGO with a heart for peace and unity, the GPM management would not be comfortable to sit down and watch people tormented with hunger and starvation, assuring that more would be provided to the poorest of the poor in the society as it continues to map out modalities for its intervention programmes.

Some of the beneficiaries, who could not hold their joy, expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, which to them came at the time of need.