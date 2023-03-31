Global Rights celebrates women in tech

An international civil society organization (CSO), Global Rights, Friday, held a fire chat conversation with women who have achieved successes in technology, in celebration of the 2023 International Women’s Day.

Speaking at the event, with the theme “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Celebrating Women in Tech”, the Programme Manager of Global Rights, Mr Edosa Oviawe, said tbat the event serves as an avenue for younger women interested in technology to learn from other women who have achieved successes in the field.

He said: “There are a lot of barriers women still face in Nigeria. We decided that there is need for us to pursue this conversation and showcase some of these women who have actually broken these barriers and have ventured into some of these areas people still see as difficult.

“We decided to gather these women here to inspire the younger women, who are aspiring to venture into these areas of technology, to share their success stories so that the young women can be inspired.

“We hear everyday of how some of these women have been assaulted and abused via technology, especially social media. This program is another reminder for us to come together and fight all forms of violence against women and eliminate all types of barriers against women and enable them to fully exercise or attend their potentials.”

Also speaking, the founder of Womenovate, Motunrayo Opayinka, said that all of the world, women are breaking barriers in technology and Nigeria women are not supposed to lag behind.

“We want women to be challenged and to develop interest in tech as a career.

Gender diversity is a global pandemic. It’s not sensitive or restricted to Nigeria. We must embrace technology. We need more women to push on and participate in tech,” she said.

